Jennifer Lopez Flaunts Butt In Skintight Silver Dress — Is She Commando? See Pics

Smokeshow in silver! Jennifer Lopez might have rocked her sexiest look ever, showing off her assets in a backless silver dress. See her hot new look below — click here!

Jennifer Lopez, 48, looked gorgeous in a tight silver dress while meeting with VIPs at the launch of the makeup line with Inglot, called JLOxINGLOT, on April 21 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Her sexy silver dress was by Hamel, and she posted a pic on her Instagram of the very scandalous and sexy back! “About last night,” she wrote. Wowsah! It showed off her curves in the very best way! Melina Harris is the creator of the Hamel line, and made it to inspire women to feel beautiful.