Jennifer Lopez Flaunts Butt In Skintight Silver Dress — Is She Commando? See Pics
Smokeshow in silver! Jennifer Lopez might have rocked her sexiest look ever, showing off her assets in a backless silver dress. See her hot new look below — click here!
Jennifer Lopez, 48, looked gorgeous in a tight silver dress while meeting with VIPs at the launch of the makeup line with Inglot, called JLOxINGLOT, on April 21 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Her sexy silver dress was by Hamel, and she posted a pic on her Instagram of the very scandalous and sexy back! “About last night,” she wrote. Wowsah! It showed off her curves in the very best way! Melina Harris is the creator of the Hamel line, and made it to inspire women to feel beautiful.
The brand said in a release, “When this Belgrade based fashion designer began her career, her vision was to bring designs to life that would illuminate the female figure by focusing on the elegance of a woman’s shape and curves. Comfort was essential. Melina’s intent to design clothes that she herself could wear and as a frequent traveler, she made fabric selections on behalf of dresses that could be thrown into luggage and easily pulled out and worn to multiple evening events.” Sounds like a win, win for everyone! J-Lo also wore a pale pink Hamel dress to the meet and greet before her All I Have concert in Vegas on April 17. See more of Jennifer’s hottest looks in the gallery attached above!