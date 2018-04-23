Fabolous & Emily B Put On A United Front At Coachella In 1st Public Outing Since Alleged Assault

Did Fabolous & Emily B attend Coachella together despite his alleged assault? Watch the moment during the festival that fans think shows them walking hand in hand!

Fabolous, 40, and Emily B, 37, were reportedly seen together at Coachella, despite the fact that he allegedly assaulted her not even a month prior. Fabolous can be seen holding hands with a woman in a clip obtained by The Shade Room. While it’s unclear if the woman is actually Emily, several fans took to Twitter to claim that they had seen the two together. Check out the video clip that people think shows Fabolous and Emily B back together, and judge for yourself!

For Emily’s friends, these two hanging out is the worst case scenario. We reported earlier how Emily’s pals were nervous that she’d eventually get back together with the rapper. “Emily is staying with family right now but she and Fab are talking daily and he’s begging her for another chance,” a source close to Emily told us. “She hasn’t taken him back yet but a lot of her friends fear it’s only a matter of time before she does because she’s already started making excuses for him.” If their recent sighting proves to be true, her friends’ fear was not misplaced.

But this isn’t the only time Fabolous has made waves since his arrest. One week after Fabolous was arrested for alleged aggravated assault and making a terroristic threat, the rapper broke his silence and sent his Snapchat followers a very interesting message: “Sometimes it is best to just be quiet and let God show people.”

We’ll keep you posted on any new sightings of Fabolous and Emily B. Time will tell whether or not Emily B actually makes a statement forgiving Fabolous.