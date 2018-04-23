Ewan McGregor’s Daughter Clara, 22, Goes Nude For Sexy ‘Playboy’ Shoot After Dad Leaves Mom

Ooh la la! Ewan McGregor’s aspiring actress daughter Clara is posing nude for ‘Playboy’ and we’ve got her racy pic.

Actor Ewan McGregor‘s 22-year-old daughter Clara is hoping to make a name for herself in Hollywood, and she’s getting plenty of buzz for her hot new Playboy layout. The aspiring actress showed off a pic from her spread via her Instagram where she’s lying bare naked on her chest with her right arm covering her breasts while her other hand runs through her sandy hair in a sultry way. She’s got dark eyeliner on as she smolders at the camera, while her tattoo with the French saying “Comme ci comme ça,” can be seen underneath her right breast. The phrase translates into “so-so,” but there’s nothing average about this sexy pic!

Unlike her younger sibling Esther, 16, who was so pissed at her 47-year-old father that she wrote an angry song about him dumping their mom Eve Mavrakis after 22 years of marriage for his Fargo co-star Mary Elizabeth Winstead, 33, Clara is still a daddy’s girl. She accompanied him as his date to the Apr. 22 Tribeca Film Festival screening of his new movie Zoe. In an Instagram pic of them arm and arm on the red carpet she called herself a “proud kid.” Clara reveals in her accompanying Playboy interview for her spread that she wants to follow in her dad’s acting footsteps.

“What I really want to be is an actress,” she tells the publication. “I just graduated from NYU in December and while I was in college I was doing modeling. But now I have the time to primarily focus on acting.” It’s actually a fairly new decision for the beauty, who grew up as a teen in Hollywood. “All throughout high school I really turned my back on acting. I said I was going to be a photographer, I’m going to be behind the lens. At 12-year-old, I moved to LA, which is all Hollywood and all I was asked is, ‘Are you going to do what your dad does?’ I was rebelling.”

“And then I got to college and asked myself, ‘Why are you being so stubborn about this?’ I wasn’t happy in the photo department so I transferred to the film studies department and then I took an acting class and fell in love with it,” she continued. Clara also addresses her under-boob tattoo and it’s “so-so” translation. “A little bit of this and a little bit of that! It’s not my attitude, but it should be more, so it’s a reminder to be more relaxed about things. I’m an anxious person. I often need to chill myself out.” She also reveals that she got her nipples pierced four years ago while a freshman in college, several years before it became such a trend. Her piercings showed through her see-through Fendi dress that she wore to her dad’s premiere.