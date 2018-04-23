Dwayne Johnson Becomes Three-Time Dad After GF Gives Birth To Another Girl — See 1st Pic

Aw, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has another precious princess in his life! The star’s GF, Lauren Hashian, has officially given birth & you’ll LOVE this pic of Dwayne holding his newborn shirtless!

Dwayne Johnson, 45, is a new dad once again! The actor and his longtime girlfriend, Lauren Hashian, 33, have welcomed their second child together, Dwayne’s third child overall. They had yet another baby girl, revealing the exciting news on April 23, and we can only imagine how thrilled they are about expanding their family! They named the newborn Tiana Gia Johnson. The Rock is already the proud father to 16-year-old Simone Alexandra, whom he shares with ex-wife Dany Garcia, 49, and 2-year-old Jasmine Johnson, whom he shares with Lauren. Click here to see adorable pics of some of the cutest celeb babies in Hollywood.

Taking to Instagram, Dwayne shared the news of his daughter’s birth in a lengthy and touching post. “Skin to skin. Our mana.

Blessed and proud to bring another strong girl into this world. Tiana Gia Johnson came into this world like a force of nature and Mama @laurenhashianofficial labored and delivered like a true rockstar,” the actor began. “I was raised and surrounded by strong, loving women all my life, but after participating in baby Tia’s delivery, it’s hard to express the new level of love, respect and admiration I have for @laurenhashianofficial and all mamas and women out there.”

The proud new father continued, “Word to the wise gentlemen, it’s critical to be by your lady’s head when she’s delivering, being as supportive as you can.. holding hands, holding legs, whatever you can do. But, if you really want to understand the single most powerful and primal moment life will ever offer – watch your child being born. Its a life changer and the respect and admiration you have for a woman, will forever be boundless.”

Dwayne then shared a special message for baby Tiana, saying he vows to “love, protect, guide, and make you laugh for the rest of my life.” “Your crazy dad has many responsibilities and wears many hats in this big ol’ world, but being your dad will always be the one I’m most proud to wear,” he said. “Oh and one more thing.. you’re gonna love rollin’ in daddy’s pick up truck.”

Dwayne and Lauren announced they were expecting again back in December, with a super adorable Instagram post. In the photo, little Jasmine sits in front of a Christmas tree looking as adorable as ever, and behind her, a hanging sign reads, “It’s a girl! Can’t wait to be a big sister! And finally be the boss!” How cute is that? But it was Dwayne’s caption that really melted our hearts. “@laurenhashianofficial and I are boundlessly grateful for this blessing as this spring we’ll welcome our second baby,” he wrote.

“Once again, big daddy is completely surrounded by beautiful estrogen and loving, powerful female mana.

All girls. One dude. And a boy dog. I wouldn’t have it any other way,” he added. It’s no secret the actor loves being a dad. Just last year he opened up to People, saying, “It’s really been this awesome, interesting, fascinating balance between an amazing, beautiful 15-year-old who teaches me, to (her) amazing, beautiful (sister), (an 11-month-old) baby.” He continued, “You just hope that you take the lessons that you learned in life and you can apply them properly. I think I’m a good dad.” Congrats again, Dwayne and Lauren!