Christina Aguilera Spills Britney Spears & Justin Timberlake Romance Secrets In ‘Carpool Karaoke’

Christina Aguilera finally took the passenger seat in James Corden’s ‘Carpool Karaoke’ and it was truly epic. Watch the songstress sing her heart out and reveal secrets about former ‘Mickey Mouse Club’ co-stars here!

Christina Aguilera, 37, took the Carpool Karaoke ride with James Corden on his late night talk show, The Late Late Show, on Apr. 23 and it was nothing short of memorable! In addition to singing some of her biggest hits, Christina talked with James about juicy details, including some about her former Mickey Mouse Club co-stars Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake‘s old romance! They open up with Xtina’s powerful song, “Fighter” and the blonde singer hilariously teaches James how to sing with an angsty grunt just like she does. She then stops to talk with James about her days on the Mickey Mouse Club and how there was “a thing” between her and Britney in regards to having a crush on Justin. The talented singer goes on to admit that Justin had swag back then but she thinks their other MMC co-star Ryan Gosling had a crush on Britney. Before we can feel bad, though, she assures James that everything worked out well with Justin and Britney getting together and making hit songs.

Christina and James’ musical journey in the car doesn’t stop there. Funny actress Melissa McCarthy also surprisingly shows up to rap the lyrics to Christina’s song, “Dirrty”. Melissa and Christina appear in the new film Life of the Party together so it’s only natural that she’d show up to support and sing with Christina! The trio goes on to sing and warm up their voices with bedazzled microphones and Christina shows James and Melissa just how high her voice can go, which is definitely pretty high! The last part of the skit includes Christina and James singing other hits like “Genie In A Bottle” and “Beautiful.”

Christina’s version of Carpool Karaoke is just one of many amazing versions over the years. James has previously joined voices with other mega superstars such as Kelly Clarkson, Adele, and even Metallica. We definitely enjoyed Christina’s rendition and can’t wait to see more upcoming episodes with even more incredible celebs in the future!