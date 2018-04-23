Bella Hadid Shares Adorable Birthday Tribute For Sis Gigi & It’ll Melt Your Heart – See Pic & Message

Bella Hadid took to Instagram on Apr. 23 to post the sweetest birthday message for sis Gigi Hadid’s 23rd birthday. See it here!

Bella Hadid, 21, proved she’s the best little sister ever when she took to Instagram to post a long heartfelt birthday message for Gigi Hadid‘s 23rd birthday along with a black and white childhood pic of the two sisters getting cozy with their mom, Yolanda Hadid. “23 years ago the world was blessed with a little angel. Best friends since the moment you held me in the delivery room!,” Bella’s message began. “You’ve been waiting for this day for your whole life…23!!!! Golden ! Just like u! At least once a day, I think and wonder how I got so lucky to have you as a sister. To have someone to teach me as I grow, to love me as I am, and to be together for every step of the way. I look at photos and watch videos of us growing up, and it just makes me smile/ 😭 because I know that I’d never be able to do this life without you. Nothing would be the same !!!! You are my comfort blanket, my idol, my confidant, my built in best friend, and, of course, the best gift @yolanda.hadid and @mohamedhadid have ever given me.” Aw!

Bella’s message sure does show the love she has for Gigi and it’s great to see one sister supporting another! In addition to expressing her gratefulness, Bella touched upon how proud she is of Gigi. “I am so proud of the woman you are, the ideas you have, the strength you have built, and the love you radiate,” her message continued. “Thank you for being YOU!!! When you are truly you, no one can stop you!!!!! I love you more than you’ll ever know ! There is no one I would rather spend this life with. My Forever muse and bfff(and ever and ever and ever) My sissy pantelones, The ONE!!!! I love you.”

Like Bella, Gigi also posted a childhood photo of herself with her mother to celebrate her birthday on her Instagram. “23 !! ++ shoutout to my mamma,” she captioned the adorable pic. It’s great to see Gigi celebrating her big day and getting support from her family since she’s recently been through a tough breakup with ex Zayn Malik. The model seems to be keeping herself busy and doing what she loves the most. She recently made an appearance at the popular Coachella music festival and looked fabulous as always.

We have to admit that Bella’s birthday message to Gigi may be one of the sweetest we’ve ever seen!