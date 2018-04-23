Australian Boy, 12, Goes On Wild ‘Home Alone 2’ Style Vacation To Bali After Fight With His Mom

Somewhere, Macaulay Culkin is smiling. A 12-year-old boy from Sydney pulled a ‘Home Alone 2,’ swiping his parents’ credit card to go on a wild vacation all by himself!

Seriously, Macaulay Culkin, 37, should be impressed with what this 12-year-old boy from Sydney did. “Drew” – the pseudonym A Current Affair gave him to protect his identity, according to The Guardian – stole his parents’ credit card and booked himself a flight to Bali after his mother told him that he couldn’t go. The Indonesian island was a frequent family vacation destination, and “Drew” wasn’t going to let anyone stop him from taking a holiday. First, he researched airlines that allowed 12-year-old to fly unaccompanied. Then, he tricked his grandmother into giving him his passport.

When it finally came time to leave, he told his family he was going to school. Instead, he rode his razor scooter to a local train station. After arriving at the airport, he used a self-service terminal to check in. “Drew” then boarded a plane for Perth, where he got on another flight headed to Indonesia. He arrived in Bali and checked into the All Seasons hotel, telling the staff his older sister would join him soon. Throughout all this, he was only stopped once – at the Perth airport. “They just asked for my student ID and passport to prove that I’m over 12 and that I’m in secondary school,” he told A Current Affair.

“It was great because I wanted to go on an adventure,” “Drew” said. How did this kid get through customs? Well, Immigration at Bali asked where his parents were, according to 9 News, and Drew said his mom was “waiting outside.” Somehow, this was enough and he got the entry visa stamp in his passport. For the next four days, he partied and lived like a king. He rented a motorbike, despite not having a license. He also bought beer in Bali, which he “hated.”

Keep in mind, while “Drew” was having his fun, his family was wondering if he was dead or alive. The school first alerted “Drew’s” parents that he was missing when he didn’t show up to school. They got a major clue as to his whereabouts when “Drew” posted a photo and video online, which allowed the authorities to track his phone. Knowing that he was in Bali, his parents rushed to retrieve their boy. “Shocked, disgusted, there’s no emotion to feel what we felt when we found he left overseas,” his mother, Emma, said. Jetstar, the air company that allowed “Drew” to fly alone, says they’ve implemented procedures that would prevent an unaccompanied minor from flying alone again.

This seriously seems like it was ripped from Home Alone 2: Lost In New York, the movie that saw Kevin McCallister (Macaulay) go on a wild vacation by himself in the Big Apple. Just like “Drew,” Kevin conned his way into a pricey hotel, all while going on an “adventure” of his own. Though, after spending $8000 of his parents’ money, “Drew” won’t be going on holiday anytime soon.