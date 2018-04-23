‘American Idol’ Live Blog: Who Will Make The Top 10?

It’s results night on the April 23 episode of ‘American Idol.’ Follow along with our live blog to find out who’s moving on to the Top 10 of season 16!

For the first time on this season of American Idol, the decision of who will move on is in America’s hands — and only 10 of the remaining 14 artists will see the next week of competition. Six of the Top 10 spots will be chosen by voters, while the other four are picked by the judges. Maddie Poppe is the first contestant called onstage to hear her results…and she’s safe! To celebrate the exciting news, Maddie gives yet another epic performance, this time of “Walk Like an Egyptian” by The Bangles.

Next up is Michelle Sussett, who unfortunately, is not voted into the Top 10 by America. She has a chance to prove herself to the judges, though, and chooses to sing an original song called “I’m A Dreamer” to earn one of the final four slots. We’ll find out later if it’s enough for her to move on! Marcio Donaldson is up next, and he’s also not voted through by America. He sings Nick Jonas’ “Jealous” in hopes of getting one of the judges’ picks, but unfortunately, they don’t seem too impressed with his performance.

The next artist to get results is Cade Foehner, who’s advanced to the Top 10! He celebrates with a performance of “Bright Lights” by Gary Clark Jr., which gets the crowd on their feet.

