Allison Mack Allegedly Tried Recruiting Emma Watson, Kelly Clarkson & More To Join Sex Cult

‘Smallville’ star Allison Mack shockingly appeared to use Twitter messages to try and recruit Emma Watson, Kelly Clarkson and more stars to join an alleged sex cult. See the cryptic tweets here!

Allison Mack, 35, who made headlines when she was arrested on Apr. 20 for allegedly being part of NXIVM, an alleged sex cult, appeared to take to Twitter in the past to send messages to various actresses and singers, including Emma Watson, 28, and Kelly Clarkson, 36, that asked them to “chat.” Allison reached out to Emma on more than one occasion with the first message being from 2016. “I’m a fellow actress like yourself & involved in an amazing women’s movement I think you’d dig. I’d love to chat if you’re open,” the first message read. “I participate in a unique human development & women’s movement I’d love to tell you about. As a fellow actress I can relate so well to your vision and what you want to see in the world. I think we could work together. Let me know if you’re willing to chat,” another said. Allison’t tweet to Kelly mentioned that she was a fan of the American Idol singer. “I heard through the grapevine that you’re a fan of Smallville. I’m a fan of yours as well! I’d love to chat sometime,” it said. No response messages from Emma or Kelly were found.

Although she didn’t mention any group names in her tweets, it’s believed that Allison was talking about NXIVM, which she allegedly joined in 2006. Her indictment on Apr. 20 happened only weeks after Keith Raniere, who was the leader of the alleged sex cult, was arrested and charged with sex trafficking conspiracy and conspiracy to commit forced labor. She pleaded not guilty to charges of sex trafficking and her bail hearing is set to take place on Apr. 24, according to Fox News.

When it comes to the shocking case against both Keith and Allison, U.S. Attorney Richard P. Donoghue had a lot to say in an official statement. “As alleged in the indictment, Allison Mack recruited women to join what was purported to be a female mentorship group that was, in fact, created and led by Keith Raniere,” the statement read. “The victims were then exploited, both sexually and for their labor, to the defendants’ benefit.”

.@EmWatson I'm a fellow actress like yourself & involved in an amazing women's movement I think you'd dig. I'd love to chat if you're open. — Allison Mack (@allisonmack) January 24, 2016

@kelly_clarkson I heard through the grapevine that you're a fan of Smallville. I'm a fan of yours as well! I'd love to chat sometime. — Allison Mack (@allisonmack) July 20, 2013

