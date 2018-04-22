Travis Reinking: 5 Things To Know About Alleged Waffle House Gunman Who Is On The Run

Four people were killed in a shooting at a Tennessee Waffle House on April 22, and police are still in search of their lead suspect, Travis Reinking. Here’s what you need to know about the alleged gunman.

A gunman opened fire at a Waffle House in Antioch, Tennessee in the early morning hours of April 22. The assailant, believed to be Travis Reinking, 29, left the scene on foot, and police are still trying to locate him. Here’s what you need to know:

1. He’s the leading suspect in the Tennessee Waffle House shooting. The gunman arrived to the scene in a vehicle registered to Reinking of Morton, Illinois. However, the suspect left on foot from the restaurant located in the Nashville suburb.

2. Police are still trying to track him down. Authorities are asking the public for help in finding Reinking. Metro Nashville Police Department tweeted that he was “last seen walking south on Murfreesboro Pike.” The cops also urge people to call 615-862-8600 immediately if they spot the person of interest.

3. The gunman shot 6 people, killing 4 of them. Police said that two people were fatally shot outside of the restaurant, one was shot and killed inside, and one shooting victim died in the hospital. Two others are being treated at Vanderbilt Hospital. Thankfully a customer intervened and was able to get the AR-15 rifle away from the shooter. “The man who wrestled the gun away is a hero,” police spokesman Don Aaron told CNN.

4. Murder warrants are being drafted. The Metro Nashville Police Department said on Twitter that, “Murder warrants are now being drafted against Travis Reinking.”

Waffle House Update: Murder warrants are now being drafted against Travis Reinking. — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) April 22, 2018

5. He was naked during the shooting. The suspect was reportedly only wearing a green jacket when he opened fire at about 3:25 a.m. local time. He later reportedly shed his coat, and was then completely nude. However, police said he was last seen wearing black pants and no shirt.