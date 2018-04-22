Naked Gunman Kills 4 At TN Waffle House With AR-15, The Same Weapon Used In Parkland Shooting

This is devastating. Four people were killed and at least two others were shot at a Tennessee Waffle House by a naked gunman with an AR-15. Here’s what we know so far.

Four people were killed and at least four others were injured after a gunman opened fire in a Tennessee Waffle House on April 22, Metro Nashville Police told CNN. Nashville police said six people were shot, including the four who died, and two others were also injured. Police said the suspect was wearing nothing but a green jacket when he started shooting at about 3:25 a.m. CT in Nashville suburb Antioch.

The gunman later took off his jacket, police spokesman Don Aaron said. A customer intervened and was able to get the rifle away from the assailant. “The man who wrestled the gun away is a hero,” Aaron said. Two of the people who died were fatally shot outside of the restaurant, and another died inside, police said. A fourth person died at the hospital. Vanderbilt Hospital currently has two patients who were also shot in the incident. The gun was an AR-15, according to WTVF-TV and WDSU. An AR-15 is the same type of rifle used by Nikolas Cruz in the school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that killed 17 students and faculty on Feb. 14.

BREAKING: 3 persons fatally shot & 4 others wounded at the Waffle House, 3571 Murfreesboro Pike. Gunman opened fire @ 3:25 a.m. A patron wrestled away the gunman's rifle. He was nude & fled on foot. He is a white man with short hair. pic.twitter.com/d1qxRxsGNx — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) April 22, 2018

Authorities are asking the public for assistance in finding Travis Reinking, 29, of Morton, Illinois. Police said the gunman arrived in a car registered to Reinking, though the assailant was last spotted walking away from the crime scene naked. As of now, the motive for the shooting appears to be random, police said.

Waffle House has already responded to this horrific incident. Pat Warner, director of public relations and external affairs for the company, told ABC News that the corporate team in Atlanta is on its way to Nashville now. “Our thoughts are with those affected,” Warner said. Waffle House also issued its own response. “We are deeply saddened by this tragic incident,” the breakfast chain restaurant said in a statement. “Right now, our first thoughts are with the victims and their families, and we will be there for them in this most difficult time. We are still gathering the details, and so we do not have much information to share … This is a very sad day for the Waffle House family.”