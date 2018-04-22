Shania Twain Admits She Would’ve Voted For Trump Despite Being ‘Offensive’ & Fans Slam Her

Uh-oh! Canadian country star Shania Twain has come under fire for revealing her support for President Donald Trump! Here’s how her fans are reacting!

Another celebrity has voiced their support for President Donald Trump, 71, and watched their own fans turn on them! In a new interview with The Guardian, country singer Shania Twain, 52, revealed that, although she didn’t vote in the 2016 election, she feels that the controversial New Yorker was the better candidate. “I would have voted for him because, even though he was offensive, he seemed honest,” she said of Trump. “Do you want straight or polite? Not that you shouldn’t be able to have both. If I were voting, I just don’t want bullsh*t. I would have voted for a feeling that it was transparent. And politics has a reputation of not being that, right?”

Immediately fans and critics alike took to Twitter to share their response to Shania’s comments. “Ummm, sorry, but being an offensive loudmouth doesn’t make you honest. It just makes you an a**hole,” one wrote. “I saw Shania Twain trending and thought she was dead. Turns out she supports Donald Trump. Ah, so it’s her career that’s dead,” another added. “I am disappointed in Shania Twain’s feeling on Trump and when I get the time I am going to go into my attic and look for one of her cassettes to throw out in protest,” yet another wrote. Yikes!

I am passionately against discrimination of any kind and hope it’s clear from the choices I have made, and the people I stand with, that I do not hold any common moral beliefs with the current President (2/4) — Shania Twain (@ShaniaTwain) April 22, 2018

My answer was awkward, but certainly should not be taken as representative of my values nor does it mean I endorse him. I make music to bring people together. My path will always be one of inclusivity, as my history shows. (4/4) — Shania Twain (@ShaniaTwain) April 22, 2018

Since, Shania has released a 4-part statement on Twitter walking back her comments. “I would like to apologise to anybody I have offended in a recent interview with the Guardian relating to the American President,” she wrote. “I am passionately against discrimination of any kind and hope it’s clear from the choices I have made, and the people I stand with, that I do not hold any common moral beliefs with the current President.” It’s anyone’s guess if this apology will help her career survive this incident.