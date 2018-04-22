Selena Gomez Thinks About Justin Bieber Every Day As She Makes Surprise Trip To Germany — See Pic

While Selena Gomez is oversees, we’re learning that the songstress is constantly thinking of Justin Bieber. EXCLUSIVE details!

It’s been weeks and weeks since Justin Bieber, 24, and Selena Gomez, 25, decided to press pause on their relationship. Since, we’ve also learned that there’s been no communication between them. And with Bieber partying at Coachella and Sel jetting off to Germany, we can’t help wondering if they’ll ever reconcile. Well, thanks to our sources, we’re learning that while the songstress is abroad, Justin has definitely been on her mind! “Selena thinks about Justin every day still,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She’s always seeing or hearing something that brings him to mind, so he’s pretty much always with her in her head, and she’s content with just that for now.”

The insider added that she’s using this time to focus on what she needs and is taking good care of herself during this break. “Selena isn’t looking to date anyone right now, she really wants to take time to focus on her emotional, physical, and spiritual health. The kidney transplant last year took a much harder toll on Selena than she ever imagined it would—not physically so much, but mentally. It’s pushed Selena to take stock and re-evaluate everything, her goals, friendships, career, and even her purpose in life. Selena feels like she’s going through a time of transition, and that she’s growing spiritually—she’s meditating every day, in addition to practicing mindfulness and doing yoga—and, she’s feeling more calm, and at peace, than she ever has.”

While in Germany, the hitmaker shared a snap during a meal in which she showcased some fly Pumas from her collab with the shoemaker and reminded fans that every time a fan buys a pair, they donate to the Lupus Alliance Foundation, which works to fight the autoimmune disease she battles.