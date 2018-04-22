Kylie Jenner Sports Bob & Plump Black Lips — Love Or Loathe Her Makeover?

Kylie Jenner showed off a bold new look that included a bob haircut and black lipstick in some Instagram pics from a new Kylie Cosmetics photo shoot and she looked amazing. See the eye-catching snapshots here!

Kylie Jenner, 20, took to Instagram on Apr. 21 to show off a wild new look that she flaunted for her new Kylie Cosmetics photo shoot and it features her dark hair in a bob style cut and her plump lips sporting blackish-purplish colored lipstick in some photos as well as a lighter pinkish lipstick in others. The new mom’s body also looked incredible in a skintight black, red and white workout suit and she used cute filters for some of the photos. During the photo shoot, Kylie pulled down the straps of the suit to take some naked neckline pics.

The new photo shoot doesn’t come as much of a surprise since the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has been in the spotlight a lot lately. Whether it’s her appearances with a bright pink wig at Coachella parties or her prep for her upcoming makeup line collaboration with sis Kourtney Kardashian, 39, called Kourt X Kylie, which comes out on Apr. 24, Kylie sure knows how to make an impression! The young reality star has been inspiring a lot of her followers with her fashionable over-the-top looks and confident posts.

In addition to makeup selfies and flaunting her curvaceous body in form-fitting outfits, Kylie loves to share pics of her two-month-old daughter, Stormi, whenever she has the chance. The adorable bundle of joy has been growing quickly and both Kylie and Stormi’s dad Travis Scott, 25, have seemed to be over-the-moon as parents to the precious baby girl.

Although Kylie’s new daughter was a secret throughout her pregnancy, it seems like the brunette beauty is proud to finally share her with the world. We can’t wait to see more pics of the sweet tot growing up and looking cuter than ever!