Donald Trump Didn’t Want To Face Obamas At Barbara Bush Funeral — Why He Sent Melania Solo

President Donald Trump, 71, made the decision to not attend former first lady Barbara Bush‘s funeral with wife Melania Trump, 47, in Houston on Apr. 21 because he didn’t want to come face to face with Barack & Michelle Obama after regularly dissing the couple on social media and beyond. “Donald hates attending funerals at the best of times, so it’s no surprise he made the decision to skip Barbara’s, as it would have been a political minefield to try and navigate,” a source close to Melania EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Donald has butted heads with the majority of the high profile attendees at some point over the past couple of years, and continues to throw barbs at Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama, on a regular basis—which would have made for some pretty awkward interactions. It’s not like it’s standard protocol for the sitting president to attend a former first lady’s funeral -Obama didn’t go to Nancy Reagan’s, or Betty Ford’s- so Donald decided it was best all around to send Melania on her own, freeing him up to play some golf then get back to work again.”

Despite the fact that Melania went to the funeral on her own, she made headlines when she was seen smiling with Barack while sitting at the service along with Michelle, Bill Clinton & Hillary. Many followers spoke out about the First Lady looking happy since she’s often scrutinized for looking unhappy whenever she’s around Donald.

Although Melania was seen smiling at the service, the day was a bittersweet as Barabara’s life was celebrated by many political figures who put politics aside to honor the prestigious woman. Donald took to Twitter to announce that he would be watching the service from the Southern White House and he also praised Barbara and offered condolences to her family.