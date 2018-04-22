Celebs Caught In Cheating Scandals: Tristan Thompson, Donald Trump & More

Tristan Thompson & Donald Trump have gotten themselves in hot water over their alleged affairs, but they’re not alone! Check out all of the celebs who have had to deal with cheating scandals!

It’s safe to say that 2018 hasn’t been the best year for people staying loyal. Just a day away from Khloe Kardashian, 33, giving birth, news broke that not only had Tristan Thompson, 24, not been faithful to her, he had allegedly cheated on her with upwards of five different women. And while some celebs could use the “it wasn’t me” defense a la Shaggy, Tristan was caught on video and camera multiple times. Since then, Tristan has been booed at NBA games, he’s been trolled online and now, he joins the list of 2018’s alleged cheaters.

While Donald Trump, 71, may have once requested James Comey to be loyal to him over an awkward dinner, apparently Trump has allegedly had a tough time providing the same loyalty to Melania Trump, 47, over the course of their marriage. Not only has former porn star Stormy Daniels claimed she had an affair with the reality TV star-turned-president, Playboy Playmate Karen McDougal said she too allegedly had a tryst with him. Check out the rest of Hollywood’s notorious, alleged cheaters with our gallery above!

Meanwhile, Khloe has been shaken by Tristan’s cheating scandal. In fact, one of her biggest concerns right now is that more women will step forward. Khloe is waiting to see how many more, if any, side pieces will come forward before she decides whether or not to take back Tristan,” a source close to Khloe told us EXCLUSIVELY. “She fears that Tristan may have random women across the country, in every NBA town” The source went on to mention that if that were the case, she wouldn’t stay with him. Time will tell whether or not they’ll stay together or split. However, it seems that Melania will stay with Donald no matter what… at least for the sake of their son.