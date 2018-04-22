Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani Prove They’re A Perfect Couple By Taking Her Kids To The Park

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani stepped out with Gwen’s kids for an adorable outing at a park in Los Angeles on Apr. 21 and it was the cutest sight to see! Check out the sweet pic here!

Gwen Stefani, 48, and Blake Shelton, 41, took Gwen’s kids to the park in Los Angeles on the afternoon of Apr. 21 and it looked like they had quite the fun time! The adorable group, which included Gwen’s sons, Kingston, Zuma and Apollo, walked closely with each other while enjoying the sunny day and they definitely looked closer than they’ve ever been! Blake was casual in a short-sleeved black button down shirt with jeans and a baseball cap and Gwen wore a white tank top and jeans with an accompanying sweater.

This was just one of many outings Blake, Gwen and her kids have been on since the couple started dating. From fishing trips in Blake’s home state of Oklahoma to holidays such as Easter, their outings have been nothing short of heartwarming and basically prove that Blake loves Gwen’s kids as if they were his own and they seem to love him just as much.

That love is surely something special. Gwen and Blake‘s romance has surprised all naysayers and continues to be stronger than ever. Blake recently admitted that he sometimes thinks about marrying the blonde singer but it wouldn’t be anytime soon. He’s also expressed his love for her on social media and at public events so he’s all about letting the world know how much he loves his lady! Gwen seems to be equally as smitten with him and we can’t get enough of it.

We’ll be on the lookout for more cute outings with this clan!