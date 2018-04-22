‘American Idol’s Gabby & Cade Couldn’t Keep Their Hands Off Each Other At Party — New Couple?

‘American Idol’ contestants Gabby Barrett and Cade Foehner were seen getting cozy and holding hands at an after party and we can’t help but wonder if there’s love brewing behind the scenes! Get EXCLUSIVE details.

The new season of American Idol may have a love connection happening! Contestants Gabby Barrett, 18, and Cade Foehner, 21, were recently seen staying adorably close at one of the show’s after parties and it seemed like they were definitely enjoying each other’s company! “Throughout the entire 2 plus hours at the after party they tried and tried and tried not to hold hands but they couldn’t help it and held hands and kept rubbing each others elbows in a very romantic way,” an eyewitness EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “They kept staring at each other like high school sweethearts and anytime they would take a group pic with others at the party they’d always try to be next to each other to make sure they could touch each other.” Aw! It sure does sound like the talented singers were getting some some sweet flirty fun in while they’ve been celebrating their time on the show.

Although we don’t know the specifics of Gabby and Cade’s relationship, it’s not surprising that they would easily connect since they’re both going through similar experiences with the show . “It should be very interesting if they get in the top two because they are for sure falling in love because they were in a constant flirtation with each other,” the eyewitness continued. “They tried to hide it but anyone that was paying attention could tell they really like each other.”