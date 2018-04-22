‘American Idol’ Live Blog: The Top 14 Perform For America’s Vote

‘American Idol’s 13th episode is here and the extremely talented top 14 contestants are giving it their all in their performances to ultimately win America’s vote. Follow along with our live blog right now!

Ryan Seacrest is ready to host the exciting night and judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan are set to watch the hopefuls on the stage in the heart of Los Angeles and the audience at home can start voting for their favorites which will help build a top 10.

Caleb Lee Hutchinson is up first. His weight loss of 80 lbs helps give him confidence he didn’t have before and he wants to compete for heartthrob status with the other lookers in the group of contestants. He starts singing “Midnight Train to Memphis” by Chris Stapleton while playing a banjo. His smooth and uplifting performance brings energy to the crowd but his nerves show up a little. Katy says she’s proud of him and Lionel jokes that when a girl screamed in the audience it made him forget about everything. Caleb tells Ryan his dad made him the strap on his banjo, which reads his initials, and he walks off the stage with a smile.

Michelle Sussett is ready to take the stage next. Although she’s an immigrant she’s grateful the show has embraced her like a family and wants to show her appreciation. Her rendition of “Friends” by Marshmello and Anne Marie is unique and powerful as she gets the audience singing along and dancing. She ends on a high note and can’t believe how many people are in the audience. Luke calls her a pop star and Lionel tells her she owned her performance with attitude. Katy compares her to Shakira in her beginning stages and advises her to play more toward the people at home since they’re the ones voting.

Marcio Donaldson talks about his tough times and how it taught him about strength. He wants his son to live a different cycle than he has with a better life. “It’s A Miracle” by Barry Manilow is his song of choice. His charisma shines through as he sings the lyrics and does little dance moves on stage. The crowd loves him as they cheer loudly at the end of his performance. Lionel calls his song old school and tells him he has confidence and is on fire. Katy thinks it was really joyful and calls him an inspiration but tells him to stop thinking about the results and just sing. Luke likes how he showed them a whole other element.

Mara Justine, the 16-year-old bundle of energy, is set to perform next. She sings “This Is Me” by Keala Settle with a sparkle in her eye and a lot of feeling. Katy feels she’s come a long way and saw new things physically which she thinks is great but thinks she still needs to find her balance in showing off her voice more. Luke agrees. Lionel recognizes her confidence and knows she has inner strength for her her age.

Garrett Jones talks about getting a really nice guitar from his parents and how it was accidentally run over by his family’s car later on. He says he went through the seven stages of grief over it. When he takes the stage, he sings “Raging Fire” by American Idol alum Phillip Phillips. He has an acoustic guitar in hand and happily sings the lyrics. Luke thinks it was a dynamic performance for him and that he looked comfortable. Lionel thinks he’s doing so well and just advises him to stay in character when he’s on stage. Katy wants him to always bring his A game.

Ada Vox is the next performer and she opens up about having brain surgery when she was 8-years-old. Although it set her back as a kid, she’s here now on the show and is ready for the whole new journey. She sings “The Show Must Go On” by Queen with dramatic lights and a strong voice. After she belts out the lyrics with force, she gets a standing ovation from Lionel. He tells her she has no idea how fabulous she is and that he is very proud of her. Katy thinks she finally started the show and Luke thinks she has the biggest voice he’s ever heard.

Catie Turner wants to show what she’s got when she gets up on stage and sings “Take Me To Church” by Hozier. She croons the lyrics in a calm and cool manner and reaches a higher range toward the end of the performance. Katy says that no matter what happens she would like to sing with her in the future and to not let haters get to her. Luke thinks she can win the competition and Lionel loves her authenticity and tells her she’s on her way to something.

Cade Foehner talks about his small hometown in Texas and how he wants to show America that he can the next rock n’ roll icon even though he’s a small town boy. He plays his electric guitar and sings the classic song “Black Magic Woman” by Santana. His usual soulful voice shines through and makes a great impression on the audience. Luke tells him that his wife loves him and Lionel thinks he’s the package. Katy tells him that her 70-year-old mom is obsessed with him and asks if there’s something he can give her for her mom. He agrees as Katy walks over and hilariously pulls out a strand of his long hair.

Dennis Lorenzo talks about his second daughter who was born when he was 19 and says she is the reason he began this musical journey. His song of choice is “In My Blood” by Shawn Mendes and he is full of feeling when crooning the popular tune. Lionel congratulates him for breaking through the ceiling and being introduced to his new self. Katy thinks it was a little shaky but loves his many styles. Luke thinks he is amazing and says he’s a huge fan.

