Tristan Thompson Flirted & Had His Arms Around A Khloe Kardashian Look-Alike At NBA All-Star Weekend

Uh-oh! Another report has surfaced of Tristan Thompson seen allegedly getting flirty with a model during the NBA All-Star Weekend! Details!

Poor Khloe Kardashian, 33! The scandalous headlines swirling around her boyfriend and baby daddy Tristan Thompon, 27, are showing no signs of slowing down. Now, a report is surfacing that the Cleveland Cavaliers player was allegedly spotted getting friendly with another girl during the NBA All-Star Weekend in February! “Two girls were hanging out with Tristan and his crew, some other basketball players and Canadian friends, at Avenue in L.A. during All-Star Weekend,” a source told Us Weekly. “The girls were at his table and Tristan was paying more attention to one of them, but he wasn’t all over her.”

The outlet explained that the 2 women in question are Jasmine Rose and Maya Nova James, and it was the former who Tristan apparently had his eye on! “These girls are models and were in a fashion show for Angel Brinks that weekend and are shooting a show with her,” the insider said, before adding that they “went to a hookah bar on 3rd called Lavoo Lounge. It was the group of guys and the two girls. Tristan wasn’t kissing on the girls, but he had his arms around and on the one that looks more like Khloe, Jasmine. Tristan was flirting with her and didn’t look or act like someone who had a pregnant girlfriend. The flirting and body language were definitely inappropriate for someone in a serious relationship expecting a baby.”

Diehard fans will remember that Khloe joined Tristan for a night out that weekend at the Klutch Sport Group’s “More Than A Game” Dinner in LA. The baller was photographed lovingly cradling his GF’s baby bump for the cameras. We’re not sure how many more troubling reports we can handle regarding Tristan’s alleged secret life while Khloe was pregnant!