Will Rihanna & Drake Ever Work Together Again? How She Feels About Making Music With Her Ex

Drake and Rihanna’s relationship is a thing of the past, but does that mean their music together is too? We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on they won’t be collaborating any time soon!

It feels like just yesterday Rihanna, 30, released the music video for “Work” featuring Drake, 31. The video gave fans an intimate look at their off-and-on relationship, and boy did we love every moment of it. Now, years later, fans are begging for more. And considering the fact that Drake did not feature Rihanna in his “Nice For What” video, we’re wondering if the estranged pair will ever work together again. “The Drake and Rihanna ship has sailed, they’re just not tight anymore—they’re not feuding, and there’s no hatred on either side, but there’s also no desire to work together, for Rihanna at least. She’s super focused on further developing and growing her beauty and style lines right now, in addition to spending quality time with Hassan,” a source close to Rihanna tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

For those of you who don’t know, Hassan is Rihanna’s hunky boyfriend. They’ve kept their relationship pretty private for the most part, but they did make an appearance together at 1OAK after the 2018 Grammys. “Music is always at the forefront of her mind, it always has been, but after having spent a ton of time in the studio over the past year, laying down tracks for her ninth album, she’s forcing herself to switch gears for a while,” our source continued. So, she’s going to concentrate on building her business empire, and allow the production team to work their magic–then, when it’s finally ready, she’ll submerge herself in the craziness that goes hand in hand with launching and promoting a new album,” the insider added.

It truly has been a busy year for RiRi. On top of her makeup line, Fenty Beauty, Rihanna just announced she’s dropping a lingerie line called Savage x Fenty Lingerie. “Sis said we about to light this up! U ready for #SAVAGEXFENTY lingerie? Sign up at SAVAGEX.com,” Rihanna captioned her Instagram post on April 20. So with her many businesses, music, and boyfriend, you can understand why Drake is not her focus. But, never say never!