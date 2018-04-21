Nick Jonas Performs Raw Acoustic Tribute To Avicii — Watch Him Croon ‘Wake Me Up!’

After news broke that Avicii unexpectedly died at the age of 28, the music industry rallied to honor him. Nick Jonas paid tribute to the popular DJ by singing a stripped down version of ‘Wake Me Up!’

Nick Jonas is the latest musician to pay respects to Avicii after news broke on April 20 that the beloved DJ had died unexpectedly. The 25-year-old surprised fans at his Akron, Ohio tour stop by picking up his acoustic guitar and performing a stripped-down version of Avicii’s hit 2013 song, “Wake Me Up!” He started the cover by wishing for the Swedish music producer to “rest in peace” before he sang the first few lines of the song while strumming softly. The tribute was received positively by the crowd at the University of Akron’s James A. Rhode Arena, who joined him in singing the entire track.

Nick isn’t the first celebrity to react to the heartbreaking news that Avicii, whose real name is Tim Bergling, passed away at the age of 28. Calvin Harris, Marshmello, Charlie Puth and more members of the music community immediately took to their social media accounts to are express their condolences. “Devastating news about Avicii, a beautiful soul, passionate and extremely talented with so much more to do. My heart goes out to his family. God bless you Tim x,” Harris wrote on Twitter. Aloe Blacc, who provided vocals to “Wake Me Up!” also responded to the devastating news. “My heartfelt condolences to Tim’s family and close friends. I can’t express how deeply sad I am. Meeting him changed my life. He was an amazingly talented person and it hurts so bad that he’s gone,” he tweeted.

Avicii’s publicist provided a statement that announced the artist’s passing. “It is with profound sorrow that we announce the loss of Tim Bergling, also known as Avicii. He was found dead in Muscat, Oman this Friday afternoon local time, April 20th,” the statement said. “The family is devastated and we ask everyone to please respect their need for privacy in this difficult time. No further statements will be given.” Before his passing, the “Hey Brother” hitmaker suffered from various health problems, including acute pancreatitis. He also retired from live performing in 2016, citing health reasons. Our thoughts are with Avicii’s friends and family during this difficult time.