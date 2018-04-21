Mike Myers Honors Verne Troyer Following His Passing: He Was ‘A Beacon of Positivity’

Verne Troyer’s ‘Austin Powers’ co-star Mike Myers shared some touching words for the actor after news of his death was announced. Read his full statement here.

Another gifted entertainer has left us. On Saturday, April, 21, movie star Verne Troyer passed away at the age of 49. The tragic news arrived just weeks after he was hospitalized following a report to law enforcement that he was drunk and suicidal. Now, Mike Myers, his co-star in the Austin Powers films, has come forward to share some kind words on the thespian. “Verne was the consummate professional and a beacon of positivity for those of us who had the honor of working with him,” the 54-year-old told The Hollywood Reporter in a statement. “It is a sad day, but I hope he is in a better place. He will be greatly missed.”

News of Troyer’s passing was confirmed in a statement on his verified Facebook page. “Verne was also a fighter when it came to his own battles. Over the years he’s struggle and won, struggle and fought some more, but unfortunately this time was too much. During this time of adversity he was baptized while surrounded by his family. The family appreciates that they have this time to grieve privately.”

Troyer found fame for his role as Mini-Me in 1997, which soon led to a slew of prominent roles through the aughties. However, he also frequently coped with alcoholism, according to TMZ. He received counseling in rehab several times over the course of his career. On April 2, he was rushed to a hospital after a friend called the police to tell them that he was expressing suicidal behavior. He was treated for possible alcohol poisoning. Soon after, Troyer’s reps took to social media to assure fans that he was “getting the best care possible and is resting comfortably.” After his death, we learned he had been on some type of life support ever since.