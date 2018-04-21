Melania Trump Is All Smiles Chatting With The Obamas & The Internet’s Taken Notice — See Memes

First Lady Melania Trump sat next to Barack & Michelle Obama at Barbara Bush’s funeral on Apr. 21 and some Twitter users are arguing that she looked happier than she does with President Donald Trump.

First Lady Melania Trump, 47, was seen smiling and chatting it up with Barack & Michelle Obama at Barbara Bush‘s funeral on Apr. 21. The wife of President Donald Trump looked like she was happy to be in the company of the former first couple and many Twitter followers immediately took notice and reacted in various ways. Many used memes to take the opportunity to point out that Melania looked happier with the Obamas than she does with Donald.

“I’m certain demented #dumpsterfire @potus would hate if we made this picture of a solo @FLOTUS glowing and looking happier than she’s never been next to the great @BarackObama at #BarbaraBushFuneral go viral,” one tweet read. “Yo! Did anyone else see the real smile of @FLOTUS ? hanging with @BarackObama . @realDonaldTrump WAS NEVER able to even do that lol smh still can’t measure up #barbarabushfuneral,” another read with an accompanying photo of Barack looking cool in sunglasses.

Other users posted side by side photos of Melania looking upset with Donald and Melania smiling with Barack and had captions such as “That’s the first genuine smile I’ve seen from her” and “Only a real man can make her smile.” Ouch! We can bet that Donald’s not going to appreciate these reactions. Despite the various memes, Melania, Barack & Michelle and even Bill & Hillary Clinton all made headlines by putting politics aside and honoring Barbara, who was an extremely prestigious figure.

Although Melania attended, Donald wasn’t with her. He tweeted that he would be watching the funeral in the Southern White House and also mentioned that there would be a remembrance display at Barbara’s portrait in the White House.

