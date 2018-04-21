9 Adorable Photos Of Kylie Jenner & With Baby Stormi That Prove She’s A Great Mom

Kylie Jenner loves her baby girl so much. In the wake of her being mom-shamed for going to Coachella, these are the photos that show Kylie is one dedicated mama!

Kylie Jenner, 20, gave birth to Stormi Webster, 2 months, on Feb. 1, 2018, and has fallen head over heels in love with motherhood. She spends all of her time with her baby girl and has posted the most adorable photos since giving birth. Stormi, whose father is Travis Scott, 25, is such a cuddly baby, and Kylie loves to snuggle up to her little one. Stormi is totally a mini version of her mom!

Kylie hasn’t been shy about her love for Stormi. She calls Stormi her “angel baby” and “bff.” Kylie has a lot on her plate with her cosmetics business, but she always puts Stormi first. However, Kylie was totally mom-shamed for going to Coachella just two months after giving birth. Kylie was unfairly criticized for attending the festival. HollywoodLife learned EXCLUSIVELY that Kylie is “pretty upset over the mom-shaming… Mom guilt is a real thing so having all these people accusing her of being negligent really hurts.”

Just days after she was mom-shamed, Kylie posted a precious Instagram photo with Stormi. The new mom was pictured holding her little baby close and gently holding her arm. Both mom and daughter were in all-white outfits. Too cute! Kylie may only be 20 years old, but she keeps on proving that raising her daughter comes first. She’s already taught Stormi the art of a great selfie! Kylie posted a series of black and white photos that gave fans an up close and personal look at Stormi. The little one clearly takes after her mama when it comes to photos! Take a look at the other cute photos of Kylie and Stormi in our gallery now!