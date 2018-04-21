Kendall Jenner Flaunts Incredible Booty In Skimpy Leopard-Print Bikini — Sexy Pic

Wow! Kendall Jenner just posted a photo of her dazzling derriere and we are absolutely speechless! Take a look!

Look who’s ready for summer! Kendall Jenner just sent her fans into a frenzy with a jaw-dropping booty pic! In it, she casually lies in the grass while showing off her figure in a barely-there bikini that will have you doing a double-take! “Keeping my feelings low key,” she captioned the new still. Well, we are not and we LOVE this photo!

While we doubt this particular snap was taken at Coachella, we do know that the gorgeous 22-year-old has headed to Indio for the music festival! On Friday, April 20, she shared a pic of herself headed onto the grounds alongside her BFF Hailey Baldwin. And we have to say: both these girls have totally INSANE abs! Seriously, cut-off tees were made for this pair!

keeping my feelings low key A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Apr 21, 2018 at 4:56pm PDT

As fans know, Kendall and Hailey are hardly the only celebs to make the drive to the desert for the Coachella experience! Everyone from Justin Bieber, to Bella Hadid, to Kourtney Kardashian is getting in on the fun! Naturally, this has led to numerous statement outfits that we are digging! Olivia Culpo wowed fans in a dark-blue 2-piece as she attended one of the countless parties held beyond the festival. Likewise, Ariel Winter turned heads in a sizzling lacy corset while showing off her amazing booty in denim cutoffs! But the queen of cutoffs is definitely Beyonce — who rocked the look during her historic set!

This year’s Coachella fashion has definitely veered away from the flower crowns and boho-chic attire of yesteryear in favor of crystals, fitspo attire and sexy lingerie! Stay tuned for loads more photos of celebs in amazing looks from the gathering!