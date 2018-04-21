‘LHH: Atlanta’s Just Brittany Arrested & Her Mugshot Looks Like Pebbles From ‘The Flintstones’

Oh no! It looks like Just Brittany from ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ got into some legal trouble. Her mugshot surfaced online and we can’t get over her uncanny resemblance to Pebbles from ‘The Flinstones.’

Did Just Brittany get arrested? A mugshot of the Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star was posted online by The Shade Room that’s also labeled with her real name, Brittany Bullock. The image also includes an intake date of April 20, but the circumstances that led to her alleged arrest remain unclear. What is clear, however, is how much the 28-year old looks like Pebbles from The Flinstones. In the photo, Brittany sports her signature bright orange hair and a leopard print shirt, creating a striking resemblance to the cartoon child.

While we can’t tell what sort of legal drama Brittany may have gotten herself into, we do know that she’s been at the focus of a feud on the VH1 show. On the episode that aired April 2, the reality star got into a massive argument with Erica Mena. Another cast member, Keely Hill, joined the cast shortly before the blow up, and told HollywoodLife over the phone how she really felt about it. “I was really disappointed in Brittany and how she handled it. Professionally that’s just not how you handle situations and I won’t, me personally, it’s not something that I’ll ever tolerate or condone or encourage,” Keely explained to HL. “I think that was a huge red flag for me with her, for sure.”

We’ll update this post if and when more information regarding Just Brittany’s alleged arrest becomes available.