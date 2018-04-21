News
Melania Trump Sits Far From Hillary At Barbara Bush Funeral As Michelle’s Stuck Between Them

Melania Trump sat at quite a distance from Bill & Hillary Clinton while honoring Barbara Bush on Apr. 21. See the photo of Melania, Bill & Hillary and Barack & Michelle Obama here.

Barbara Bush was a beloved first lady, and it was only fitting that her successors come together to honor her at her funeral. Bush was laid to rest on April 21 at St. Martin’s Episcopal Church in Houston, Texas, and two former presidents and their wives as well as the First Lady came to pay their respects. There was a remarkable moment during the services where they were all pictured together but it was clear that Melania Trump was seated at a far distance from Bill & Hillary Clinton while Barack & Michelle Obama were sandwiched in between. Although a somber and maybe awkward moment, it was still a sight to see and especially poignant as they all honored the woman who came before them.

While many of the former presidents and first ladies showed up for the funeral, current president Donald Trump was missing from the ceremony. He did tweet, however, that he was going to watch the ceremony from the White House. “Heading to the Southern White House to watch the Funeral Service of Barbara Bush. First Lady Melania has arrived in Houston to pay our respects. Will be a beautiful day!,” his tweet read.

Prior to Bush’s funeral, some of the first ladies all shared their condolences and memories on social media. Clinton tweeted, “Thinking about Barbara Bush’s legacy of service to our country and the extraordinary family she raised. Thanking her for her many kindnesses to me and my family. Wishing her the comfort she deserves surrounded by her loved ones.” Beautiful. Bush tweeted about her late mother-in-law, “I’m missing my mother-in-law and role model tonight. Barbara Bush was a loving mother and grandmother. The world is poorer without her in it. Rest in peace, dear Bar.” Obama and Trump released statements in conjunction with their husbands.