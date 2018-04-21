10 Sexiest Stars In Bikinis At Coachella: Bella Hadid, Bella Thorne & More

No style is off-limits at Coachella, so it’s not surprising that a number of celebs spent part of the festival’s first weekend in bikinis! See the pics here!

The second weekend of Coachella is here, so to kick things off, we’re looking back at some of the sexiest looks from weekend one — of stars who wore bikinis while hanging out in Indio, California to enjoy live music! Aside from just music, Coachella is also filled with plenty of star-studded events, many of which take place outdoors and/or around pools. Olivia Culpo attended Revolve’s event at the festival in a trendy, off-the-shoulder black bikini, which she paired with an adorable, mesh white skirt. Super hot! Kendall Jenner also attended an event wearing a bandeau bikini top pants.

A lot of the Coachella fun takes place at houses before and after the music wraps, though, which is when most celebs stripped down to their bikinis for festival looks. Rather than slumming it on the campgrounds, maybe celebrities rent big houses for the weekend so they can stay nearby with their friends in more luxurious accommodations. Bella Thorne uploaded a snap of herself cooling down in a pool at her Coachella house, with her bikini body on full display. Bella Hadid looked like she had a sick Coachella pad this year, with a massive pool or lake right outside, and she shared various bikini shots from that setting.

Although the second weekend of Coachella isn’t nearly as popular, there will likely be more epic style moments like these as the fun continues. For now, take a look at all the stars who rocked bikinis and swimsuits during weekend one of the festival. Just click through the gallery above to check it out!