Celebs Getting Their Tan On In Bikinis On The Beach: Bella Hadid, Kim Kardashian & More

Bella Hadid just posted a sexy bikini pic of herself catching some rays on the beach, but she’s not alone in her desire for some fun in the sun! Check out these stars tanning in some sultry swimwear!

It’s almost beach season, and you know what that means — your favorite celebs are out catching some rays and working on their tan for summer. For instance, Bella Hadid, 21, was seen stretching out on a beach towel, getting her tan on with Cully Smoller, Gigi Hadid‘s old assistant who now works on the fashion side of Snapchat. Along with the sexy pic of herself in the tiniest of bikinis, Bella wrote in the caption, “typical… dipped in blue bikinis comin soon by my baby sister @frankiebstark sweet smart n oh so talented.” However, Bella isn’t the only celebrity already enjoying sometime on the sand.

Kim Kardashian, 37, gave all of her followers some serious FOMO after posting a beach-side pic of her in a tiny bikini while suntanning. The reality star had joined her sister Kourtney Kardashian, 39, for a fun vacation at Turks and Caicos. Needless to say, the two were engaged in a heated competition over who could post the sexier bikini photo. While you internally debate which Kardashian sister is your favorite, click through gallery of stars getting their tan on in some seductive bikinis above!

Also joining Bella and Kim on our list are Nicole Scherzinger, 39, and Jennifer Lopez, 48. While Nicole has gone topless on the beach before, JLo was caught in a sexy bikini that proves she’s completely ageless. In another one of the pics within the gallery, Sarah Hyland, 27, can be seen enjoying the beach with her dog. Whatever bikini look is your favorite, we can all agree that these stars get us excited for summer to officially start.