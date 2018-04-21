Barbara Bush Laid To Rest: Melania Trump & More Pay Respects At Her Funeral — See Pics

Today is a sad day. Former first lady Barbara Bush was laid to rest in Houston, surrounded by friends and family. You can see photos from the remarkable woman’s funeral here.

Friends and family gathered together in Houston on April 21 to pay their respects to Barbara Bush. The former first lady and wife to the 41st president of the United States, George H.W. Bush, was laid to rest St. Martin’s Episcopal Church, where she attended services with her family. Mrs. Bush died at the age of 92 after her family announced that she was in failing health. She declined further medical care and died peacefully, surrounded by loved ones. Joining the mourners was the current first lady Melania Trump, 47, who was seated next to former president Barack Obama during the service.

Mrs. Bush’s funeral was attended by almost all of the former presidents and first ladies, as well as other politicians and dignitaries who were touched by her life. Michelle Obama, Bill and Hillary Clinton, and Bush’s son, George W. Bush and wife Laura Bush, were all there. Former president and first lady, Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter, were unable to attend as Mrs. Carter was recovering from surgery. W. Bush’s VP, Dick Cheney, and wife Lynn Cheney, also attended.

Current first lady Melania Trump came to pay her respects for her predecessor, but was not joined by husband, President Donald Trump. The president declined to go, releasing a statement via the White House that he was skipping “out of respect” for the Bush family; increased security would cause disruptions for the mourning family and friends. Mrs. Bush’s son, Jeb Bush, and President H.W. Bush’s biographer, Jon Meacham, both gave beautiful eulogies.

For more photos from the beautiful day celebrating the life of Barbara Bush, scroll through our gallery above. May she rest in peace.