Jorja Smith: 5 Things To Know About The Rising British Star At Coachella

Before Coachella’s second weekend ends, get to know the next big thing out of England: Jorja Smith!



1.) Jorja Smith, 20, is a British singer that hails from Walsall. She was classically trained to sing in secondary school, but also grew up listening to reggae artists like Damian Marley. She eventually joined a musical collective called OGHORSE, which led to her releasing music independently online. Musical talents clearly run in the family as Jorja’s dad was part of a neo soul music group called 2nd Naicha.

2.) Her first single was released in January 2016. Jorja released “Blue Lights” herself on her SoundCloud. To keep up her indie artist hype, Jorja released two more singles throughout the year: “A Prince” and “Where Did I Go?” Drake blew up Jorja’s spot when he mentioned “Where Did I Go?” in an interview for Entertainment Weekly.

3.) Speaking of Drake... the two later collaborated on music together! The artists worked together on More Life, and in 2017 Drake surprised fans by joining Jorja on stage in his hometown of Toronto, Canada. Due to Drake’s massive star status, his friendship with Jorja was immediately put under the spotlight and rumors of a romantic connection sparked!

4.) Jorja has a studio album due out in June 2018. As if performing at Coachella weren’t enough to make for an exciting year, Jorja is also releasing Lost & Found on June 8, 2018. There will be 12 tracks in total on the album, which you can see the cover of below:

My Debut Album ‘Lost & Found’ is out 8th June

Pre order now https://t.co/Z2gPUFB95z

Photo & Artwork by @Rashidbabiker pic.twitter.com/0S1j9rHIQm — JMoney (@JorjaSmith) April 20, 2018

5.) She’s on the ‘Black Panther’ soundtrack! It has been the biggest film of 2018 so far, and Jorja is one of the incredibly talented artists on the film’s official soundtrack for the song “I Am”. The album was produced entirely by Kendrick Lamar.