Gabby Barrett: 5 Things To Know About The 18-Year-Old ‘American Idol’ Powerhouse

AMERICAN IDOL - "109 (Top 24 Solos)" - As the pool has been narrowed to the top 24 contestants,12 of the top 24 finalists perform solos at Academy LA in Hollywood during this week in the competition, as the search for America’s next superstar continues on its new home on America’s network, The ABC Television Network, SUNDAY, APRIL 8 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT). (ABC/Eric McCandless) GABBY BARRETT

Gabby Barrett’s voice is a force to be reckoned with. Here’s what you need to know about the ‘American Idol’ contestant as the competition continues!

1. Her love for music started early and she’s influenced by an American Idol winner. When she was nine years old, Gabby, now 18, started singing in a gospel choir. “I have always loved [American Idol season 4 winner] Carrie Underwood,” she told Pittsburgh’s Action 4 News. “I always liked the country and the soulfulness in her voice, so I kind of combined both of them,” she said. “It’s a mix of R&B and country. I want to kind of bring a Whitney Houston into country.”

2. She got bullied in school. Gabby revealed to Action 4 News that girls would try to “trip me in school. They would say really mean things.” She credits her dad with helping her get through the tough times. “My dad always tells me, ‘The eagle flies alone,'” she said. Well, Gabby’s getting the last laugh now!

3. Her dad’s support of her dreams means everything to her. Gabby is a total daddy’s girl. “My dad has sacrificed so much for me,” she said in her audition introduction. Her dad is a maintenance for Goodwill and cleans apartments at night. He was by her side when she auditioned. “You’re my whole life, and I love you,” he told her in the video. “There were times where we couldn’t afford to pay the bills in the house, but he would still find a way to drive me to my gigs,” Gabby gushed.

4. Gabby already has a huge social media following. On Instagram alone, Gabby already has over 100,000 followers. American Idol hasn’t even gotten to the live shows yet! She has over 35,000 Twitter followers.

5. She has a number of amazing songs and covers you can listen to on Spotify! Gabby sings incredible covers of Miley Cyrus’s “The Climb,” Gretchen Wilson’s “Redneck Woman,” and more. As we’ve seen on Idol, Gabby’s voice is INSANE! She’s a star in the making!