Dennis Lorenzo: 5 Things To Know About The Incredible ‘American Idol’ Fan Fave

Dennis Lorenzo is stealing hearts with his amazing voice on ‘American Idol.’ The top 14 contestant is quickly becoming frontrunner to win it all. Here’s what you need to know about him!

1. Dennis’s dad was murdered when he was 5 years old, the singer revealed in his audition intro. “Growing up without a dad, it was really tough. I definitely started going down the wrong path,” the West Philly native, 26, said in the video. Dennis’s music is inspired by the death of his father, according to his official Facebook page. His father’s death “helped create the lights and darks displayed through his music. He allowed music and family to guide him through rough times and even good times in life.” Dennis has come such a long way. Dennis’s dad would be so proud!

2. One guitar changed everything. His grandparents bought him a guitar when he was 16 years old. “That’s what changed my life,” Dennis said. He’s been singing and playing guitar ever since. He’s inspired by artists and groups such as Boyz II Men, Michael Jackson, Donny Hathaway, and Stevie Wonder.

3. He was homeless when he first moved to Los Angeles. When he realized that music was his calling, Dennis bought a one-way ticket from Philly to Los Angeles. He was sleeping in cars, parks, and storage units. He applied for a job and couldn’t give the potential employer his address, because he didn’t have one. Dennis got the job and life turned around for him. His journey has led him to American Idol!

4. He has a daughter, Aliyah, with his girlfriend, actress and model Clotilde Delavennat. “She’s my pride and joy,” Dennis gushed. “When she was born, it was such a defining moment for me. I grew up without a dad, and I feel like this is my moment to be that man, to step up and support my family.”

5. His EP is out now! Dennis released his first EP, Dennis Lorenzo Unplugged, in Nov. 2017. The EP features five songs.