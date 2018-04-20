Taylor Swift Makes Epic Return To Country Music With Sugarland Duet — Listen To ‘Babe’

New COUNTRY music from Taylor Swift is here! The singer is featured on Sugarland’s new track ‘Babe,’ which she co-wrote, and you can take a listen right here!

Taylor Swift and Sugarland’s collaboration is everything we wanted and more! The song, “Babe,” which is featured on the country duo’s upcoming album, was released on April 20, and we already can’t get enough. Ever since Sugarland revealed their album’s track list on April 12, we’ve been dying to hear the Taylor duet, and they didn’t make us wait long. The song was actually written by Taylor herself, along with Pat Monahan from Train. It’s the only track that Sugarland’s Jennifer Nettles and Kristian Bush didn’t play a hand in writing themselves!

Fans of Taylor did some sleuthing recently and found out that this song was actually written years ago, it just never made it onto one of Taylor’s albums. In a 2013 interview with ABC News radio, Pat talked about songwriting with Taylor, and revealed they had written a song called “Babe” together. It didn’t make it onto her 2012 album, Red, but at the time of the interview, he was hopeful that it would show up on a re-released deluxe version of the record. That never came about, but it looks like, all these years later, Taylor has finally found a home for the song!

“She reached out,” Jennifer told Billboard at the ACM Awards on April 15. “She was excited we were getting back together and reached out and said, ‘Hey, I have a song.’ That is a short list, ladies and gentleman, of people to whom she has said, ‘Hey, I have a song, you want to sing it?’ So we said, ‘Yeah!'”

So, if “Babe” was essentially written for the Red album — who could it be about?! Jake Gyllenhaal? Conor Kennedy? Maybe even Joe Jonas? We’re going to have to listen extra closely to decipher this one!