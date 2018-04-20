From Selena’s navy midi to Kerry’s sequins to Reese’s florals, see all the best dressed celebrities this week — click for pics!

Selena Gomez looked lovely at WE Day on April 19 wearing a Jacquemus dress with bold red lips (her exact lip color is the Marc Jacobs Beauty Le Marc Lip Creme in Oh! Miley). She looked amazing! Olivia Holt also stunned at the event, wearing light blue high-waisted pants and a matching jacket. Plus, we loved her pink hair makeover! Bailee Madison wore a white 3.1 Phillip Lim dress at WE Day, and styled her hair in beachy waves. Elisabeth Moss wore a gorgeous red Dior midi dress with a full skirt at the season 2 premiere of The Handmaid’s Tale on April 19. She roughed up the look by wearing a black leather jacket.

Busy Philipps wore a gorgeous black, sparkly Christian Siriano ball gown at the I Feel Pretty premiere on April 17. Reese Witherspoon wore a gorgeous Draper James dress at Eva Longoria‘s Hollywood Star Ceremony on April 16. Also at Eva’s ceremony, Kerry Washington wore a fun Oscar de la Renta dress, Christian Louboutin shoes, and a Kate Spade bag. She topped it off with Marc Jacobs sunglasses. Kerry had an amazing week — she made our list twice!



She wore white satin pants and a sequin crop top (the August Getty Atelier ‘SS18 Score Cropped Tee and Grove High Waisted Pant) for a live stage reading of the series finale of Scandal at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles on April 19. She wore Established Stick Mid Post Stud Earrings w/ Pave Diamonds and Giuseppe Zanotti Gold Mirror Leather ‘BETTY’ Platform Sandals. Her Scandal co-star Bellamy Young got the glam memo as well, wearing a metallic jumpsuit at the event. See pics from the week in the gallery attached!