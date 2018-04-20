Rihanna Is Releasing A Lingerie Line & We Can’t Handle Our Excitement — First Pic

Yasss, RiRi! We already love Rihanna’s Fenty clothing line, and Fenty beauty line, and now, there is going to be a Fenty lingerie line! See the first pic below!



Rihanna, 30, revealed her Savage x Fenty Lingerie line on Instagram and Twitter on April 20! On Instagram, she posted, “Sis said we bout to light this up! 🔥U ready for #SAVAGEXFENTY lingerie? Sign up at SAVAGEX.com.” There aren’t many other details available at this time, but if you go to the website, it does ask for your bra and panty size, so hopefully, they can correctly stock the future online store! Another video shows Rihanna seductively posing in a pink bra — we need more, RiRi!

Rihanna first posted a close up photo of her breasts in a pink bra on April 17 on Twitter, with the caption, “didn’t they tell u?” It’s a line from her song, “Needed me,” where she sings, “Didn’t they tell you that I was a savage?” Now it all makes sense! In the Instagram stories for @savagexfenty, we saw another glimpse of the lingerie — a bra with a pink ribbon trim.

Basically anything and everything looks good on Rihanna, but we can’t wait to copy her sexy style with this lingerie line! Kim Kardashian is also reportedly coming out with a lingerie and shapewear line. TMZ reported on April 20: “Sources close to KKW tell us for the last several months Kim’s been developing a new brand that will serve all women. We’re told it’s not just Kim’s name that will appear on the product … she’s had a hand in just about every aspect of the line’s foundation — from design to marketing — and will run it top to bottom.”