Rachel Weisz, 48, Pregnant: Confirms She’s Expecting 1st Child With Daniel Craig

Congratulations to Rachel Weisz and Daniel Craig — the longtime couple is expecting their first child together. The actress confirmed the news in a new interview and gushed over how excited she is!

At 48 years old, Rachel Weisz is pregnant with her first child! Yep, it’s true: She and Daniel Craig will soon have their first baby together. “I’ll be showing soon,” she told the New York Times in a profile piece, published April 20. “Daniel and I are so happy. We’re going to have a little human. We can’t wait to meet him or her. It’s all such a mystery.” Both stars have children from previous relationships, but this will be their first child as a couple, and we could not be more excited for them. Rachel did not expand on how far along she is or when the baby is due.

After less than a year of dating, Rachel and Daniel got married in a small, private ceremony in New York City on June 22, 2011. She was previously engaged to director, Darren Aronofsky, and they had a son together in 2006. The two announced their split in Nov. 2010, just weeks before Rachel and Daniel got together. Meanwhile, the James Bond star had a daughter with his ex-wife, Fiona Loudon. She was born in 1994. Before getting together with Rachel, Daniel dated actress Heike Makatsch for seven years, and was then engaged to producer Satsuki Mitchell until 2010.

This year, Rachel will star in the movies The Mercy and The Favourite, but she has no other projects in the works after that. So, hopefully she’ll be able to dedicate the rest of 2018 to her pregnancy and, eventually, the birth of her little bundle of joy. Congratulations to the happy couple!