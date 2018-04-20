‘One Tree Hill’ Revival Teased In New Interview: Here’s Why It ‘Could Happen’

Get excited ‘One Tree Hill’ fans, because a reboot might actually happen! Tyler Hilton spilled the tea on the possibility of a revival during a new interview, and we’ve got it here!

It seems like all of our favorite shows are getting a second chance. From Will & Grace, Twin Peaks, to recently Roseanne, it’s clear the 90s/early 2000s are back in style. And just when you thought TV couldn’t get any more exciting, One Tree Hill might be joining the long list of reboots! Former cast member Tyler Hilton opened up about the potential reunion during an interview with US Weekly. “Dude, we ask that every year. Who knows? I mean, it’s so random,” Tyler, who played Chris Keller, explained. “But, I’m so into Roseanne and every time I’m asked about it, I’m like, ‘it could happen. You never know.'” Tyler said in reference to a reunion. Wouldn’t that be so exciting?!

And making the idea of a reunion even more plausible, Tyler explained that the cast still hangout and speak to each other often. “Yeah, we do actually. I mean, it’s crazy. We have, like, nine years, and through our formative years too and, like, our college years, which I feel like some of your closest friends come out of. So we see each other all the time,” he continued. “Also, there’s conventions still around the world. We see each other every year at those. And I’m playing at the Troubadour next Thursday, and so a lot of them are coming out to that too, which will be fun,” he added. So cute, right? In 2016, the cast reunited at Chicago’s EyeCon convention, where Chad Michael Murray (Lucas Scott), James Lafferty (Nathan Scott), Jana Kramer (Alex Dupre), and Antwon Tanner (Antwon “Skills” Taylor) spoke on panels and signed autographs.

We’d certainly be here for the reboot. After all, One Tree Hill was a hit! The show ran for nine seasons from 2003 to 2012. Cosmopolitan and Digital Spy listed the series as one of the greatest teen dramas of all time. So, you can understand why the potential reboot would be HUGE!