Olivia Holt Dyes Hair Hot Pink & We’re Obsessed — See Wild Makeover

It’s a pink party! Olivia Holt showed off her hot pink hair makeover at WE Day on April 19. See her new look below!

It’s almost summer, so it’s time to have some serious fun with fashion and beauty! Olivia Holt, 20, ditched her blonde bob in favor of pink hair on April 19, as she attended the WE Day charity event , alongside other stars like Selena Gomez and Jennifer Aniston. Her hot pink hair looks so good! Kelsey Deenihan is the hairstylist behind her look (Kelsey has famously been a makeup artist for a long time, and now she’s doing hair, too!). Kelsey used the Kristin Ess Rose Gold Temporary Tint color, that is available at Target. This is different from color sprays that you usually apply to dry hair. This colors applied to wet or damp hair, and then you rinse. Because of that, there is less transfer!

It washes out in 1-3 shampoos, so there is really no risk! Lucy Hale just used this same exact product, also applied by Kelsey! It’s so cool to see how the color looks different on brunettes vs. blondes! Pink is seriously trending — Kim Kardashian, Hailey Baldwin, and Paris Jackson have all rocked pink hair in 2018! See more hair makeovers in the gallery.

Another young star who just underwent a major hair makeover is Sabrina Carpenter. But Sabrina went from blonde to brunette for a movie role, and her look is more permanent! Olivia’s pink strands are just for fun! We are loving all these hair makeovers!