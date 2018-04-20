NSYNC Announces Dirty Pop-Up: When, Where & Everything Else We Know So Far

One of the world’s most iconic boy bands, NSYNC, just revealed they are hosting a full weekend pop-up for their fans. But what does that mean?!



It’s all happening! NSYNC just surprised fans with an exciting announcement on their Twitter account. “Dirty Pop…Up,” reads the tweet posted on Thursday, April 19. Attached to the tweet is a graphic that reads, “NSYNC Dirty Pop-Up” along with the dates April 28 to May 1. There is no further information aside from the city (Los Angeles, California) and a hashtag for fans to use: #TheDirtyPopUp. So, what does this mean?

Quite frankly, no one knows the answer to that question. However, if we had to guess, it feels safe to assume this will be a pop-up experience for fans with exclusive merchandise to shop. Multiple celebrities have done similar “pop-up” experiences, including Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber, Kanye West and Kylie Jenner. If it’s anything like Taylor’s pop-up experience, it will be filled with fun photo ops and some really cool NSYNC swag like t-shirts, pop sockets, etc. Where do we get in line for this?

There is no information on whether or not any members of NSYNC will actually be there. It is worth noting that the pop-up is scheduled for the same weekend that the group will be receiving it’s long-awaited star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. In fact, the entire group will reunite on April 30 for the ceremony!