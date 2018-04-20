Morgan Freeman Had Affair With Step-Granddaughter Before Her Death, ‘Killer Boyfriend’ Claims

The man allegedly responsible for killing Morgan Freeman’s step-granddaughter E’Dena Hines claimed she and Morgan had an inappropriate sexual relationship. Here’s everything we know!

Morgan Freeman’s step-daughter E’Dena Hines tragically died in 2015 after suffering multiple stab wounds to her torso. Now, her ex-boyfriend Lamar Davenport, who’s currently on trial for allegedly committing the crime, is claiming E’Dena told him she and Morgan had an affair. The shocking revelation came during the April 13 court hearing in which Lamar’s lawyers explained, “E’Dena Hines disclosed to Lamar Davenport and others that her grandfather engaged in a sexually inappropriate relationship with her,” according to New York Daily News. While it is unclear as to why this information was shared, a therapist also testified that Lamar allegedly admitted that E’Dena and Morgan’s affair was the reason for many of their arguments.

However, this is not the first time we’ve heard these accusations. Back in 2012, rumors swirled that E’Dena, who is the biological daughter of a woman Morgan and his first wife Jeanette Bradshaw adopted as a child, and her step-grandfather were getting married. But, both Morgan and E’Dena denied the engagement and claims that they were in a relationship. “The recent reports of any pending marriage or romantic relationship of me to anyone are defamatory fabrications from the tabloid media designed to sell papers,” Morgan said in a statement given to TMZ. “What is even more alarming is that these fabrications are now being picked up by the legitimate press as well,” he continued.

Nevertheless, our hearts go out to Morgan’s family as they are still mourning E’Dena’s death. For those of you who don’t know, E’Dena was stabbed 25 times and her body was found lying in the street outside of her home in Washington Heights. Lamar allegedly murdered her in a drunken rage. And although he is on trial for her murder, his attorneys argue he isn’t guilty by reason of insanity.