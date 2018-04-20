Happy birthday, Miranda Kerr! The super sexy model turned 35 today, April 20, and to celebrate, we’re taking a look at her hottest looks of all time!

We have another birthday in the house! Sexy model Miranda Kerr turned 35 today, April 20, and we’re taking a look at her hottest pics of all time to celebrate! We honestly can’t believe Miranda is 35, she looks incredible! It’s no secret Miranda is one of the sexiest models out there. Starting out as a Victoria’s Secret Angel, she’s come a long way! In fact, she recently got married to Snapchat founder Evan Spiegel in May of 2017 and they’re expecting their first child together — how exciting! Big things are on the horizon for Miranda, and she’s got the looks to slay!

We’ve got to talk about Miranda’s Harpers Bazaar shoot back in 2016. She looked absolutely radiant in every pic! She posed in a sexy one piece black bathing suit while floating on a giant pink flamingo pool float! Her hair was short and sassy and she had legs for DAYS! Miranda also posed standing up on a wooden swing in a long flowing tan dress, seriously majestic! One of our favs from the spread is when she posed by a waterfall with her hair slicked back and a huge smile on her face! Her bathing suit is super cute, too!

We’re super obsessed with basically every one of Miranda’s red carpet looks. She always looks so timeless and classy no matter what she wears! We loved her look at The Broad and Louis Vuitton’s Jasper John’s event in February. Miranda wore her hair tight back in a ponytail and wore a long black dress showing off her super cute baby bump! Hubby Evan cradled her belly in all the pics too — SO CUTE. We can’t wait to see more pics of her growing family soon!

