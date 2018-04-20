Maggie Grace Loves That ‘Fear TWD’ Passes The Bechdel Test: The Females Are Not ‘Ornamental’

Speaking to HollywoodLife, Maggie Grace revealed how much she loves being on a pro-women show like ‘Fear The Walking Dead’.



Maggie Grace, 34, is thrilled to be joining the Fear The Walking Dead family for their fourth season. We spoke to the actress who plays Althea at the red carpet for the season premiere, and she told HollywoodLife all about how exciting it is to be a on a series that recognizes women as more than just sexual objects. “That is pretty awesome that the female characters are not ornamental or objectified, but they are fully fledged human beings,” Maggie told HollywoodLife. “It’s pretty rad!” Yes, it is!

The actress also mentioned that the episodes she’s filmed have all passed the Bechdel test. “I will say the episode we are shooting now, and almost every one preceding it except maybe the first one has not only passed the Bechdel test but shattered it,” Maggie told HollywoodLife proudly. “In fact, there are a couple of episodes that every single scene passes the Bechdel test. I can count on one hand in like, seventeen years how many projects I have done that would pass.”

Not familiar with the Bechdel test? It’s a simple test that follows three pieces of criteria for fictional TV shows and movies. The first is that it must have at least two women in it, the second is that they talk to each other, and the third is that their conversation not be about a man. Sometimes a fourth criteria is added, and it’s that the two women have names. Sadly, you would be surprised how many TV shows and movies can not pass this test!