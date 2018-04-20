Hollywood Life Logo Image

    Kourtney Kardashian Strips Completely Naked For V Magazine — See Steamy Cover

    kourtney kardashian
    Greg Swales exclusively for V Magazine
    View Gallery View Gallery 32 Photos.

    Kourtney Kardashian just posed nude for ‘V Magazine’ and she looks AMAZING. See the stunning shots promoting her new Kylie Cosmetics collaboration here!

    Kourtney Kardashian, 38, just slayed the day by posing naked on the cover of V MagazineIn the stunning image, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star draped a bright pink Strateas Carlucci coat over one shoulder, but the position of the jacket left little to the imagination. The spread also celebrated the mom-of-three’s new makeup collaboration with Kylie Jenner‘s cosmetics line.

    “My sisters and I are known for the way we use makeup and our different looks, so it makes total sense to all of us when our style begins to evolve to the next thing,” Kourtney told the magazine. “What I tend to prefer in my everyday style feels more natural and understated, but I love when I have the opportunity to play with makeup and have fun with it. I think this shoot using my collab with Kylie was the perfect situation to try some new stuff. I’ve lately been in a sort of mood to try more things with makeup and hair, and I personally have even more fun with it when I have a reason.”

    kourtney kardashian
    Greg Swales exclusively for V Magazine
    The reality star’s youngest sister was also thrilled about the creative display of the new Kylie Cosmetics products. “I’m so happy that Kourt is showcasing our collection in a unique way with V Magazine!” the 20-year-old lip-kit mogul said. The oldest Kardashian sibling also posed on the cover in a black patent leather bra and coat while wearing more makeup from the KOURTxKYLIE line.
    “Wearing my #KOURTxKYLIE @kyliecosmetics collection for my @vmagazine shoot. Go to VMagazine.com to see all the photos and shop my collab with Kylie on April 24 at 3pm on KylieCosmetics.com,” she captioned the photo on Instagram

