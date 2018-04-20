Kim Kardashian All Smiles With Ex-Assistant 5 Months After Firing Her: Is Feud Over?

Kim Kardashian parted ways from her assistant of five years in Nov. 2017, but it looks like everything might be cool between the social media maven and Stephanie Shepherd!

Kim Kardashian may have buried the hatchet with her former assistant Stephanie Shepherd. The 37-year-old reality star attended her sister Kourtney Kardashian‘s 39th birthday party on April 19, where she ran into the ex-employee whom she let go just five months ago. Thankfully it looked like there wasn’t any bad blood between them – Steph even made an appearance on the social media maven’s Snapchat story! The pair could be seen smiling and posing together in the sweet video. Larsa Pippen also shared a video to Instagram that showed her, Stephanie, Kim, and Kourtney rocking party hats and blowing on noisemakers.

Stephanie had been assisting the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star since 2013 and was even set to become COO of KKW Beauty when she was fired ahead of her promotion in Nov. 2017. As previously reported, Kim was the one who made the decision to terminate the professional relationship. “She was a good assistant but when Stephanie wanted to transition into a larger role with Kim’s brand and businesses, it just didn’t work,” a source told People. “Kim gave her the chance but after a short period of time it became clear that Stephanie just didn’t have the knowledge to take on a role like that. Kim made an executive decision to part ways.” The insider added that the ex-assistant was still “friendly with the other sisters but she and Kim aren’t really speaking.”

But Stephanie isn’t the only person the mother-of-three connected with at the bash. She also shared an affectionate moment with Kanye West on her Snapchat. The footage showed her approach her husband before taking a seat on his lap to make out with him. The rapper wasn’t phased by the rare PDA and kissed his wife right back and someone in the background said, “You’re the best married couple I know.” Aww!

Kendall and Kris Jenner were also in attendance, but unfortunately new moms Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner were no-shows.