‘Glee’ Star Kevin McHale Comes Out As Gay Thanks To Ariana Grande: See Tweet

‘Glee’ star Kevin McHale confirmed on Twitter that he’s gay after recently dropping subtle hints about his sexuality. Here’s how Ariana Grande inspired his announcement!

Kevin McHale, 29, casually announced something on Twitter that fans had been speculating about for a long time. The Glee star is gay. But not as gay as Ariana Grande‘s new song, “No Tears Left to Cry”, apparently! Kevin tweeted on April 20, “ # NoTearsLeftToCry is gayer than me and I ACCEPT. Ty @ ArianaGrande.” There you have it! Ariana’s new song is so good, it’s inspired someone to announce he’s gay.

How amazing is that? Fans have thought for awhile now that Kevin might be gay, especially after he started posting pics of himself with another hot dude. Kevin’s Instagram post from Coachella was perhaps the biggest announcement he could make without actually saying anything. It was an adorable selfie of an unnamed mystery man cuddled up to Kevin, captioned #mycoachella. Don’t know about you, but people don’t usually post pics of themselves cuddling with just friends!

#NoTearsLeftToCry is gayer than me and I ACCEPT. Ty @ArianaGrande. — Kevin McHale (@druidDUDE) April 20, 2018

Ariana’s new song really is fantastic. She dropped the track and blessed fans with a music video at the same time. Not only is “No More Tears Left To Cry” an epic ballad, but Ariana debuted a new look totally different than anything else she’s ever rocked. Goodbye to the high ponytail! Say hello to the low pony, dyed icy blonde like the Mother of Dragons. Perfection!