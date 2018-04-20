Kendall Jenner & Blake Griffin Reunite For Dinner Date In L.A.: Is Romance Going Strong?

Kendall Jenner and Blake Griffin reportedly avoided each other at a Coachella party, but it looks like they’re still dating! The couple were spotted grabbing dinner together.

Are Kendall Jenner, 22, and Blake Griffin, 29, still an item? The pair were both photographed entering Delilah in West Hollywood, Calif. on April 19. It looked like they wanted to keep the dinner low-key though because they entered the restaurant at different times. However, they weren’t the only stars who were spotted at the venue where Dave Chapelle was performing an intimate show. The model’s friends Hailey Baldwin and Kaia Gerber also attended the comedy show.

This isn’t the first time Kendall and Blake were reported to be in the same place at the same time this week – but this encounter might have been better than the last one. They both attended a Coachella party on April 14, where they avoided each other completely, People reported. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star entered the bash surrounded by three security guards, and headed straight to a table of her friends, including Gigi and Bella Hadid. There was even a point in which Kendall stood on a chair and danced to “Black Beatles” by Rae Sremmurd.

The Detroit Pistons player arrived earlier than the reality star, but didn’t make much effort to hang out with her once she showed up. He even walked right past her table while she stared at him. She then reportedly turned to whisper something to a friend. Other than that awkward moment, it didn’t look like they made any other contact at the party.

After the NBA star was traded from the Los Angeles Clippers to the Michigan-based team in late January, his relationship with Kendall reportedly took a hit. Then his ex Brynn Cameron, 31, filed a palimony lawsuit against him, which just hurt his romance even more. “Being traded from Los Angeles to Detroit so abruptly was just a total shock for Blake, and now this lawsuit Brynn filed, well, it’s taking a toll on his relationship with Kendall,” a source revealed to Us Weekly in Feb. 2018. Yikes. But based on their dinner date, they might have worked things out – or Kendall just hung out with her other friends again.