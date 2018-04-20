Josie Davis Fiercely Denies Nicole Eggert’s Allegations That Scott Baio Sexually Assaulted

After Josie Davis denied Nicole Eggert’s allegations that Scott Baio ‘demanded Josie Davis pull her pants down when she was 13,’ Eggert tried to prove her claim even more. She posted alleged convos with Davis discussing the alleged incident!

Nicole Eggert, tweeted and then deleted a powerful claim that Scott Baio, sexually assaulted his Charlie in Charge co-star, Josie Davis, when she was just 13-year-old. “Ask Scott Baio why he demanded Josie Davis pull her pants down when she was 13…” Eggert tweeted this week, according to reports. Davis soon hit back in Baio’s defense, denying the allegations. “The allegation that Nicole Eggert made on Twitter saying Scott Baio was inappropriate with me is completely false,” Davis tweeted on April 19. “I only had a positive and a professional relationship with him. Out of respect for those involved I will not be responding further on the matter.”

After Eggert’s allegations were shut down by Davis, she began to receive backlash about the dispute. Eggert then tweeted at Davis, asking, “Then why did u put it in writing?” referencing the allegations. Eggert took things a step further to provide proof of her claims, where she tweeted two screenshots of a conversation she alleged she had with Davis about Baio’s alleged inappropriate behavior. See the screenshots below. Baio is aware of Eggert and Davis’ exchange, as he retweeted Davis’ tweet defending him.

Eggert’s new claims about Davis and Baio, came after she, herself accused Baio of molesting her when she was a minor, back in January 2018. Eggert then presented her accusations to the police and met with the Los Angeles Police Department in February. She filed a police report that month, claiming Baio sexually abused her when she was a minor. She accused Baio of molesting her when she was 14, 15 and 16, while they were co-stars on the family sitcom Charles in Charge. She also has claimed that Baio had sex with her when she was 17.

Baio has vehemently denied all of Eggert’s allegations. However, he did admit to having sex with her one time, after she had turned 18.