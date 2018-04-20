FL Student Shot By Peer On Anniversary Of Columbine Before Walkout Against Gun Violence

A male teen was shot by a fellow student at Forest High School in Florida on April 20, 2018 — 19 years to the day after the horrific Columbine school shooting in Colorado. Here’s the latest.

A male suspect is in custody after shooting a fellow student at Forest High School in Ocala, Florida on April 20, according to the Ocala Star Banner. The victim was shot in the ankle, and was taken to the hospital with a non-life threatening injury. Law enforcement received a call at 8:39 a.m. about the school shooting, and the suspect was in custody within the next three minutes. However, the school, along with all other middle schools and high schools in the country, remained on lockdown as of 10:00 a.m.

The shooting took place just over an hour before another National School Walkout to protest gun violence was set to begin. This walkout was specifically planned on the 19th anniversary of the Columbine High School shooting. A Forest High student told his father that the shooter fired at a closed classroom door, then dropped his gun and ran, according to the Star Banner. A motive for the shooting has not been confirmed at this time. Students were evacuated from the school and transported to the nearby First Baptist Church of Ocala, where parents were instructed to gather.

The tragic 1999 Columbine shooting left 15 dead (including the two shooters) and more than 20 injured at a high school in Colorado. Eric Harris and Dylan Klebold planned their attack for more than a year. Their initial intention was to massacre hundreds by bombing the school cafeteria, but when the bombs didn’t go off, they horrifically shot up the school instead.

Sadly, this was not enough to make any major changes when it came to gun control, and several mass shootings have taken place since. Most recently, was the attack at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, which sparked a whole new level of protest against gun violence, including the April 20 walkout.